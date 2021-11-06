Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has transferred six cases, including the drug case against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, from Mumbai Zone headed by Sameer Wankhede — to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh.Also Read - BREAKING: Aryan Khan Drug Case Handed Over To NCB Central Unit, Sameer Wankhede Removed As Probe Officer

The Aryan Khan case was, until now, being handled by the Sameer Wankhede, who himself came under intense scrutiny after a series of allegations were levelled against him by Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik. On Friday, the half-a-dozen cases were ‘transferred’ from Wankhede to the Singh-led SIT. Also Read - NCSC Vice-Chairman Thinks Sameer Wankhede is From Scheduled Caste, Nawab Malik Stands By His Muslim Claim

Who Is Sanjay Kumar Singh?

Sanjay Kumar Singh is a 1996-batch Odisha IPS (Indian Police Service) cadre officer. He has served in different capacities with the Odisha Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He had graduated from Hindu College (Delhi University).

He is currently Deputy Director General (Operations) of the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB. He would hold the post, for a period up to January 31, 2025, which is the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

During his time with the Odisha Police, the officer headed its drug task force (DTF) as an additional director general (ADG). He also served as commissioner, Bhubaneswar, and as additional commissioner of Twin City, Odisha Police. Singh launched a series of anti-drug drives in the state and busted several drug trafficking rackets in Bhubaneswar.

Singh worked with the CBI till 2015 as Deputy Inspector General (DIG). During his stint with the CBI, he handled several high-profile cases, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam, Medical Council of India and CRPF recruitment, among others.

Wankhede was removed from the post by the NCB on Friday, a week after the agency launched a probe into the allegations of bribery and extortion against him. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Mohit Kamboj Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Nawab Malik

After his removal, Wankhede clarified he has not been removed from the investigation into these cases. “I have not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So the Aryan (Khan) case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by the Delhi NCB’s special investigation team. It’s a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai,” Mr Wankhede told news agency ANI.

The NCB in statement signed by Mr Singh also said no officer has been removed from their present roles. “They will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency,” the NCB said in the statement tweeted by ANI.