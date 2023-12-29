Nina Singh Becomes 1st Woman Appointed As CISF Chief, Anish Dayal New CRPF Chief, Rahul Rasgotra To Head ITBP

A native of Bihar, Nina Singh has studied at the Patna Women’s College, JNU and Harvard University. She is married to Rohit Kumar Singh, her batchmate in the IAS, currently posted as Secretary, Consumer Affairs in the Central government.

Nina Singh Becomes 1st Woman Appointed As CISF Chief, Anish Dayal New CRPF Chief, Rahul Rasgotra To Head ITBP

New Delhi: Three Manipur-cadre IPS officers were appointed as chiefs of central paramilitary forces on Thursday, with astute Intelligence Bureau officer Rahul Rasgotra getting the charge of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITDP) and Nina Singh becoming the first woman to head the Central Industrial Security Force. The Centre has also appointed ITBP chief Anish Dayal Singh as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Trending Now

Who Is Nina Singh?

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Nina Singh currently serves as the Special Director General of CISF, a central paramilitary force that manages airports, Delhi Metro, government buildings and strategic buildings throughout the country.

A native of Bihar, she has studied at the Patna Women’s College, JNU and Harvard University. She is married to Rohit Kumar Singh, her batchmate in the IAS, currently posted as Secretary, Consumer Affairs in the Central government.

Singh was inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) as a Manipur-cadre officer, but she later moved to Rajasthan cadre.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, she has been holding the additional charge of CISF DG since the superannuation of Sheel Vardhan Singh on August 31 this year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Nina Singh’s appointment as the DG, CISF till July 31, 2024, i.e. the date of her superannuation, a Personnel Ministry order stated.

Nina Singh was the first woman IPS officer allocated to the Rajasthan cadre where she served in many important assignments across the state.

She also worked as Joint Director in the CBI during 2013-18 where she supervised many high-profile cases having national and international ramifications.

She has been working in the CISF since 2021, first as ADG and then as Special DG, and DG in-charge since August 31, 2023.

Who is Anish Dayal Singh?

Anish Dayal Singh, a Manipur-cadre IPS officer of 1988 batch, has been made the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the world’s largest paramilitary force. He has been holding the post as an additional charge for the last few weeks besides heading the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He will head the CRPF until his superannuation on December 31, 2024.

You may like to read

“Appointment of Anish Dayal Singh, currently working as DG, ITBP, from the date of joining the post and up to December 31, 2024, the date of his superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order said.

Singh is heading the committee formed by the Home ministry to probe into the December 13 Parliament security breach.

CRPF, with a force strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, is spread across the length and breadth of the country for maintenance of peace. It plays an active role in countering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Who is Rahul Rasgotra?

Rasgotra, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, who has spent nearly three decades in the Intelligence Bureau handling important desks, was appointed as the Director General of ITBP, which has a strength of around 90,000 personnel.

The appointment of Rasgotra to the ITBP, which is deployed along the Sino-India border, comes at a time when the paramilitary force will have an additional team of intelligence officers for surveillance and intelligence gathering. Rasgotra was a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

When in IB, he earlier served in Jammu and Kashmir and was instrumental for reshaping of the multi-agency centre (MAC), a common counter-terrorism grid following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

He has been appointed to the post till September 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

Who is Vivek Srivastava?

Vivek Srivastava, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, will be Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards. He has been appointed to the post till June 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said. Srivastava is at present a special director in IB.

He was involved in the operation leading to the arrest of Yaseen Bhatkal, one of the founder members of Indian Mujahideen (IM)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.