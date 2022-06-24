Meet Parameswaran Iyer, Newly Appointed CEO of NITI Aayog

New Delhi: IAS officer Parameswaran Iyer on Friday was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of country’s top think-tank, NITI Aayog. He will take over as the new CEO of NITI Aayog after the completion of current CEO Amitabh Kant’s tenure on June 30.Also Read - Who is Suman K Bery, New NITI Aayog Vice Chairman?

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Parameswaran Iyer as the new Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog for a period of two years after the tenure of incumbent Amitabh Kant concludes on June 30,” it was announced on Friday.

Who is Parmeswaran Iyer – 5 Points

Parameswaran Iyer, who led Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Swachch Bharat Mission, has been credited with building thousands of toilets. Born in 1959, Parameswaran Iyer had joined the Civil Services in 1981 in Uttar Pradesh cadre. Son of an Air Force officer, Parameswaran Iyer was born in Srinagar and studied at St Stephen’s College. Parameswaran Iyer had held various prominent posts and led the World Bank-assisted Uttar Pradesh Rural Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation Project, popular as Swajal. Parameswaran Iyer served two stints at the World Bank as water and sanitation expert. In 2016, he was appointed as Secretary to Government of India for Drinking Water and Sanitation, and led the Open Defecation Free India movement.

Recap: IAS officer Parameswaran Iyer will be heading the country’s top think-tank NITI Aayog. Iyer will hold the office for a period of two years.