New Delhi: Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam. Chatterjee, a TMC heavyweight, was held by ED after he was questioned for over 24 hours in the scam in state-run schools. The development comes a day after Rs 20 crore in cash and 20 mobile phones was recovered from his close aide Arpita Mukherjee’s residence.Also Read - Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Arrested By ED As Raids Continue Over Teacher Recruitment Scam
Sources quoted by news agency IANS said the ED sleuths in Kolkata communicated to their higher officials in New Delhi about the non-cooperation from Partha Chatterjee, currently the West Bengal commerce and industries minister. Chatterjee will face another round of grilling by the ED officials, where he will be given the last chance to divulge whatever he knows about the scam or about the huge cash recovery from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee. After that he will be presented at a court.
Who is Partha Chatterjee – Top points
- Partha Chatterjee, currently industries and commerce minister, held the education portfolio when the scam was allegedly pulled off.
- Partha Chatterjee became the Minister-in-Charge of Higher Education and School Education Department of West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee won her second term as chief minister in 2016.
- Partha Chatterjee served as the state education minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabineet from 2014 to 2021. Chatterjee has been serving as an MLA from Behala Paschim seat since 2001.
- Partha Chatterjee served as the Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2011 in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly before Mamata Banerjee-led TMC formed government in 2011.
- Partha Chatterjee is also the chairman of Naktala Udayan Durga Puja Committee, which is known for its mega themed pandals, in Kolkata.
- The Bengal minister had done his MBA from Calcutta University and he had then worked as HR professional after completing his masters.