New Delhi: Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam. Chatterjee, a TMC heavyweight, was held by ED after he was questioned for over 24 hours in the scam in state-run schools. The development comes a day after Rs 20 crore in cash and 20 mobile phones was recovered from his close aide Arpita Mukherjee's residence.

Sources quoted by news agency IANS said the ED sleuths in Kolkata communicated to their higher officials in New Delhi about the non-cooperation from Partha Chatterjee, currently the West Bengal commerce and industries minister. Chatterjee will face another round of grilling by the ED officials, where he will be given the last chance to divulge whatever he knows about the scam or about the huge cash recovery from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee. After that he will be presented at a court.

Who is Partha Chatterjee – Top points