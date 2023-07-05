Home

Who Is Pravesh Shukla, The Man Who Urinated On Tribal Labourer?

Who Is Pravesh Shukla, The Man Who Urinated On Tribal Labourer?

New Delhi: A man was caught on camera urinating on another man in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. In a viral video, the man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen smoking a cigarette while urinating on a tribal man sitting on the ground. The video triggered a political row in the state, prompting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to order a case under the stringent National Security Act against him.

The victim, 36-year-old Dasmat Ravat from Karaundi, when brought in for questioning by the police dismissed the viral video as fake.

BJP govt in MP initiates another strong action against culprit parvesh shukla; Bulldozes his house https://t.co/nXm1q7RGiQ pic.twitter.com/h9ze57W9Jb — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 5, 2023

Who is Parvesh Shukla?

The man who peed on a tribal labourer is Parvesh Shukla. Shukla is a BJP politician and a close aide to BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla, according to a Times of India report. However, the report further adds that conflicting statements have emerged, with the MLA denying any ties to Parvesh. According to India Today, Pravesh Shukla is allegedly a representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla from Seedhi.

Parvesh Shukla Arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, even as the opposition Congress demanded a CBI probe into the incident and demolition of the accused’s property.

The MP Bharatiya Janata Party has constituted a four-member committee to conduct a probe into the incident, state party chief V D Sharma said.

The committee is headed by Ramlal Rautel, chairman of the Janjati Vikas Pradhikaran. Legislators Sharad Kol and Amar Singh and BJP state vice-president Kantdev Singh are members of the panel.

Madhya Pradesh CM Reacts

Chief minister Shivraj Chouhan in a tweet on Tuesday evening said, “A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice…I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act.”

Asked why the police did not act in the matter earlier when the video of the incident went viral, Narottam Mishra said all this is a matter of probe.

Bhuria said, “The incident that occurred in Sidhi is an insult to the tribal community. The state government should hand over the investigation to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and the case should be heard in the court of law in non-BJP states.”

He demanded that the victim’s family be given a compensation of Rs 2 crore and a government job to two members of his family.

“This video is said to be some months old. But the victim was so scared of the accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla that even after months, he could not muster the courage to complain to the police. Besides, the accused got an affidavit from the victim stating that no case should be registered against him,” Bhuria alleged.

