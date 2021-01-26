New Delhi: Captain Preeti Choudhary the only woman contingent commander in the Indian Army, on Tuesday spearheaded the upgraded Schilika weapon system as it rolled down at the 72nd Republic Day parade in Rajpath for the first time this year. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

The upgraded Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers and has the ability to destroy wartime targets for low-level air defence in all-weather, keeping an accurate eye on targets. It can track and shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometres on the ground and about 2.5 kilometres in the air, Captain Preeti Choudhary had told reporters. Also Read - Woman Fulfills Martyr Husband’s Dying Wish, All Set to Join Indian Army As An Officer

Speaking about her role as the only woman contingent commandant prior to the parade, Captain Preeti asserted that she received the opportunity because the upgraded weapon system belonged to her regiment, not because of her gender. Also Read - Day After Violent Tractor Rally, Samyukt Kisan Morcha Says Will Not Allow Anybody to Break Protest

“I received this opportunity because it’s my regiment’s equipment, not due to my gender,” she said, adding that she last marched along Rajpath in the 2016 Republic Day celebration as a cadet with the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

She had last marched the Republic Day parade along Rajpath in 2016 as a cadet with the National Cadet Corps. She is also the recipient of the Sword of Honour for being an all-round cadet at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.