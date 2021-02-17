New Delhi: Journalist Priya Ramani was on Wednesday acquitted by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The court said that a woman has the right to put her grievances even after decades and that right of reputation cannot be protected at the cost of right to dignity. Also Read - Court Acquits Priya Ramani in Defamation Case by MJ Akbar, Cites Ramayana: 'Reverence To Women Essential To Indian Ethos'

"The woman has the right to put her grievances at any platform of her choice and even after decades," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey noted. The court further said, "Women cannot be punished for raising voice against the sexual abuse in the pretext of complaint of defamation."

Who is Priya Ramani?

Ramani is a journalist who began her career in 1994 at The Asian Age in 1994, then Reuters, Elle, India Today, Cosmopolitan magazine and Mint Lounge. She has also written for Livemint, The Indian Express, and Vogue India. Ramani also serves as an editorial board member of Article 14, a website about the rule of law in India.

Ramani came to the limelight after she published an article in Vogue India titled “To the Harvey Weinsteins of the world,” that was styled as an open letter and began with “Dear Male Boss.”

Priya Ramani’s #MeToo allegation against MJ Akbar

In 2018, in wake of the #MeToo movement in India, Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against the then Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar through a tweet. Ramani tweeted with reference to her 2017 Vogue India piece, stating “I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator—maybe they’ll share.”

MJ Akbar’s reaction to Ramani’s Allegation which led to the defamation suit

In response to her allegations in the tweet, Akbar had filed a defamation suit against Ramani on October 15 the same year, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist. However, Ramani pleaded not guilty to his defamation suit.

And, after several other women made similar allegations against him during his career as a journalist, Akbar resigned as Union Minister. Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, of sexual harassment.

Akbar told the court that Ramani’s allegations were fictitious and cost him his stellar reputation. Priya Ramani, on the other hand, contested these claims, pleaded truth as her defence and said that she made allegations in good faith, public interest, and for public good.

Ramani’s statement against Akbar

In September 2019, while recording her statement as a witness in a defamation plaint filed against her by Akbar, Ramani affirmed that her disclosures against Akbar were first made much earlier than 2018. She said, “I spoke the truth when I disclosed the experience of my first job interview in my Vogue article and my tweet of October 8. It was important and necessary for women to speak up about sexual harassment at the workplace. Many of us are brought up to believe that silence is a virtue.”

“In all my disclosures pertaining to Mr Akbar, I spoke the truth in public interest and the public good. It was my hope that the disclosures which were a part of the MeToo movement would empower women and would help them better understand their rights at the workplace,” she told. She said the case has come at great personal cost to her. “I have nothing to gain of it. I am a well-known journalist, I live a quiet life with my family in Bangalore.”

She also said that it is not easy for any woman to make such disclosures. “By staying silent, I could have avoided the targeting but that would not have been the right thing to do,” she added.

She also said that it was wrong to suggest that her tweets and articles lowered the reputation of Akbar in the estimation of the general public and right-thinking members of society.

When Ramani told court that Akbar made her feel unsafe

Ramani said, “I was 23 when the complainant (M.J. Akbar), the editor of the soon-to-be launched Asian Age newspaper called me to his hotel for a job interview. When I got there I expected the interview to be in the lobby or the coffee shop, but Akbar insisted that I come up to his room. I was young, it was my first job interview, I did not know that I could refuse, I did not know that I could set the terms of my interview.”

She added, “When I reached his room, it was an intimate space essentially his bedroom and I was deeply uncomfortable and felt unsafe at Mr Akbar’s repeated inappropriate personal questions, his offer of an alcoholic beverage, his loud singing of songs and his invitation to sit close to him. Later that night, I called my friend Nilofer Venkatrama and told her what had happened.”