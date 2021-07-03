Dehradun: Putting an end to the ongoing crisis in the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, the BJP MLA from Khatima seat, was on Saturday selected as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand by the state BJP legislature party. A two-time legislator, Dhami was considered close to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and he was also an Officer on Special Duty to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Also Read - Crisis Ends: Pushkar Singh Dhami Selected as New Uttarakhand CM, Says Humble Worker Given Huge Task

“My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We’ll work together for people’s welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span,” Pushkar Singh Dhami said soon after his selection as the new chief minister. Also Read - Uttarakhand Crisis LIVE: Pushkar Singh Dhami Appointed As New Uttarakhand CM, Swearing-In Today

Reacting to the development, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is a humble worker who has been given a huge task. “I want to thank the party, our leaders, especially PM Modi. This will be a huge challenge for me but I will work with my party and fulfill all promises. I will continue to carry forward my party’s good work,” he said. Also Read - Who Will be The New CM of Uttarakhand After Tirath Singh Rawat? Here's List of Probable Names

The decision to make him the new chief minister was taken in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party held on Saturday, a day after Tirath Singh Rawat had quit.

As per reports, the 45-year-old MLA from the Khatima constituency had never held a ministerial position in the state cabinet till now. He was the president of the BJP youth wing in the state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami is an advocate by profession and had served as the officer on special duty when Koshyari was the CM.

Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday handed over his resignation letter to Governor Baby Rani Maurya past 11 PM, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday.

For the post of chief minister, the names of nearly half a dozen MLAs were doing the rounds as probables for the top job, including Chaubattakhal MLA and cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami.