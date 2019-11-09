New Delhi: Delivering its historical verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case, the five-judge Constitution Bench held that Ram Lalla Virajman is the rightful owner of the disputed land in Ayodhya. The court has asked the government to form a trust that will manage the land and any construction thereof.

The Janmasthan is a ―holy place of worship and belongs to the deity of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman for a long period of time. The temple is possessed and owned by the deity. Lord Ram is the principal deity of Ram Janmabhumi, the verdict reads

But who is Ram Lalla Virajman?

Ram Lalla Virajman is the infant Lord Ram who moved the lawsuit in 1989, through next friend and former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agarwal, seeking the title right on the ground that the land itself has the character of the deity and of a ‘juristic entity’. In 2002, Agarwal died. A senior VHP leader, Triloki Nath Pandey, became Ram Lalla Virajman’s next friend.

So, is God a juristic person? Yes, in several court orders and rulings it has been well established that a Hindu deity is a juristic person.

Ram Lalla has the right to be sued or to sue. In an interesting case in 2016, a lawyer from North Bihar had filed a case in the court of the chief judicial magistrate alleging that Ram had banished his wife Sita and thereby set an example of misconduct against women. So, yes, Hindu deities have actually been sued in India.

There have been cases where Lord Hanuman has been summoned to the court as well.