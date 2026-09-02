Who is Former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, named Ayodhya Ram Temple’s first CEO?

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Wednesday that retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the new CEO of the temple. Who is he?

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Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra became the CEO of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Jeetendra Mishra/X

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed former Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Wednesday. The move comes after the trust appointed three new trustees as part of the administrative reshuffle of the Ram Temple. Notably, he is the temple’s first CEO selected from a list of 5,000 applicants.

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been selected as the first CEO of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Mishra is a former fighter pilot who served in the Indian Air Force for more than 39 years. He took charge of the Western Air Command in January 2025 and later led the command during India’s Operation Sindoor. The Western Air Command is one of the IAF’s most important operational commands.

Who is Jeetendra Mishra?

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra joined the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot on December 6, 1986. During his more than 38 years of service, he has qualified as a Fighter Combat Leader and experimental Test Pilot and has logged over 3,000 hours of flying.

He has studied at several prestigious defence institutions, including the National Defence Academy in Pune, the Air Force Test Pilots School in Bengaluru, the Air Command and Staff College in the US and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

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Mishra has held several important command and staff roles during his career. These include commanding a fighter squadron, serving as chief test pilot at the Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and serving as Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases.

He also served as Director (Operational Planning and Assessment Group), Principal Director (ASR) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) at Air Headquarters (VB). He later served as Commandant of ASTE and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training), before becoming Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

In January 2025, Mishra assumed charge of the Western Air Command, one of the IAF’s most critical operational commands. He went on to lead the command during Operation Sindoor, the Indian military operation against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Mishra is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Fresh rules, regulations for CEO

Amendments to the Trust’s deed are also likely to come up for discussion at the key meeting, which will take up a 12-point agenda. The proposed changes are expected to set out fresh rules, regulations and powers for the CEO.

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Sources said the upcoming meeting will be the Trust’s third since allegations of donation theft surfaced. It will also be the first amendment to the Trust deed since its formation on February 5, 2020.

The meeting comes after the controversy over alleged theft of offerings at the shrine and the resignation of former Trust general secretary Champat Rai.