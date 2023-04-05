Who Is Rhythm Chanana, The Viral ‘Delhi Metro Girl’ Who Set Internet Abuzz For Dressing Like Uorfi Javed

Home

New Delhi: The internet has been abuzz with discussions about the “Delhi Metro Girl” who went viral for wearing a bikini along with a micro mini skirt on the Delhi metro recently. The reportedly, 19-year-old has grabbed everyone’s attention for travelling in such a manner and has since been facing public scrutiny and criticism for her quirky fashion sense.

The girl started trending after a Twitter handle known as NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs shared a picture in which she can be seen sitting with a backpack on her lap next to other women commuters inside a coach in the Delhi Metro.

Later, reacting to her sudden rise to fame on social media, Rhythm Chanana said that she is not at all bothered by people’s negative comments and people staring at her body. Talking to India Today, Rhythm Chanana said that it is only her choice what she will wear. Rhythm also clarified that she did not do this for instant fame or publicity. She said, “I don’t care what people say.”

She also rejected claims that she is inspired by internet sensation Uorfi Javed. “This choice didn’t come in a day, it’s a process. I also belong from a conservative family where I wasn’t allowed to do what I wanted, hence one day I decided I would do as I wanted since it’s my life. I have been travelling like this for many months now. It happened to be viral now. I have not been allowed to travel on Delhi’s Pink Line, but on any other line I haven’t faced such a problem,” the 19-year-old told India Today.

Who is Rhythm Chanana?

Rhythm Chanana is a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab.

She is also doing a course at an acting school in Delhi and she is sure that she is on her way to becoming a successful model.

As per her interview with Aaj Tak, Rhythm Chanana said that she comes from a traditional family, but because of her open views, she does not get along well with the family.

The clothes that she chose to wear in the Delhi Metro, Rhythm Chanana’s Instagram page is also full of hot and bold pictures in revealing outfits.

Her Instagram account name is @prettypastry11112222.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhythm Chanana (@prettypastry11112222)

Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette

The Delhi Metro issued a statement on Monday saying, ‘DMRC expects its passengers to follow all social etiquettes and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Sensitivities of other fellow commuters.” “Indecency has been listed as a punishable offense under section 59” of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Operation and Maintenance Act, it pointed out.

“We appeal to all our passengers to please maintain decorum while traveling in public transport system like Metro. However, issues like choice of clothing while traveling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to exercise a responsible Self-regulate your conduct in a proper way.” manner,” DMRC added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.