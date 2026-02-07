Who is Ritu Tawde? Mahayuti candidate poised to take charge as BMC mayor, Shiv Sena picks…

Home

The BJP corporator Ritu Tawde is going to become the next mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after she was named as Mahayuti's mayoral candidate in Mumbai.

Mumbai: After clinching a thumping victory in Maharashtra civic polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen corporator Ritu Tawde as its candidate to become the next mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body. She was nominated by the Mahayuti alliance as the mayoral candidate in Mumbai on Saturday. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shankar Ghadi has been named as the deputy mayor candidate.

The mayoral and deputy mayoral elections are scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai. Notably. Tawde and Ghadi’s names are almost confirmed and they are set to become the next mayor and deputy mayor as the Mahayuti alliance has a majority in the BMC. The BMC has 227 members who will vote for their mayor and deputy mayor on February 11.

Who Is Ritu Tawde?

Ritu Tawde is a prominent name in the Mumbai politics. She is a senior BJP leader in India’s commercial capital and has won the corporator seat three times. Ritu was first elected to the corporation in 2012. That time, she was selected for ward number 127. In 2017, she won again and was selected for ward number 127. In the recent elections, Tawde was elected from ward number 132. She had also served as the chairperson of the corporation’s education committee.

