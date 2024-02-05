Who Is Salman Azhari – Islamic Preacher Arrested By Gujarat Police For Alleged Hate Speech

Home

Gujarat Police has arrested Islamic preacher Salman Azhari for alleged hate speech; they have even got a two-day transit remand from a Mumbai Court. Know who is Salman Azhari..

New Delhi: Gujarat Police detained Islamic preacher Salman Azhari in Mumbai on Sunday in connection with an alleged hate speech case. Currently at Ghatkopar Police Station, Azhari has been arrested for his ‘inflammatory speech’, a video of which went viral on social media. Soon after Salman Azhari was detained, a large number of people gathered outside the police station and demanded for his release; traffic was affected but soon, Mumbai Police controlled and eventually dispersed the crowd. According to officials, the Gujarat Police had on Sunday evening sought Mufti Salman Azhari’s remand, and a Mumbai Court granted his transit remand to them on Sunday evening, allowing the police to take him to Junagadh. Amid this ongoing row, know in detail, who is Salman Azhari…

