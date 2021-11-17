New Delhi: In a first, an openly-gay senior advocate, Saurabh Kirpal, has been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium to be considered for the appointment as a judge at the Delhi High Court. The SC collegium led by CJI NV Ramana took the decision on Kirpal’s elevation last Thursday and sent the recommendation to the law ministry.

Kirpal’s recommendation has been deferred four times in the past. If approved by the Union government, Kirpal may become the country’s first openly gay judge in a constitutional court.

Besides CJI Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are also part of the three-member collegium which has sought the appointment of Kirpal as a judge.

Who is Saurabh Kirpal?

Saurabh Kirpal is the son of Justice BN Kirpal, who was the 31st Chief Justice of India from May 2002 to November 2002.

He is a B.Sc (Hons) in Physics from St Stephens, Delhi University, and has studied law at the University of Oxford.

He also holds a Masters in Law from the University of Cambridge.

Kirpal has been practising at the Supreme Court for more than two decades.

He was also the counsel for Navtej Johar, Ritu Dalmia and others in the celebrated case that led to the landmark reading down of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in 2018, thus decriminalising gay sex.

He has written an anthology titled “Sex and the Supreme Court: How the Law is Upholding the Dignity of the Indian Citizen” and is also a board member of the Naz Foundation Trust, a Delhi-based NGO that has been at the forefront of India’s battle against Section 377.

His partner Nicolas Germain Bachmann is a foreign national and a Swiss Human Rights activist.

Kirpal was first recommended for elevation in 2017 by the Delhi high court collegium, then led by acting chief justice Gita Mittal. The proposal was approved by the apex court’s collegium too. However, the top court later decided to defer the decision on appointing him as a judge.

Saurabh Kirpal was a junior lawyer in senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi’s chamber before he was designated a senior advocate.