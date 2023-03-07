Home

Who is Shaliza Dhami, First Woman Officer in IAF History to Command Combat Unit

A qualified flying instructor, Shaliza Dhami has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector.

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami was commissioned in 2003 as a Helicopter pilot and has over 2800 hours of flying experience.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Tuesday said it has selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. Breaking the glass ceiling, Shaliza Dhami became the first woman officer in the IAF’s history who has been given command of a frontline combat unit.

For the first time in the history of the IAF, Shaliza Dhami as a woman officer has been given command of a frontline combat unit – in this case, a missile squadron in the Western sector.

Indian Air Force has selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. pic.twitter.com/qb85HvLSil — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

Who is Shaliza Dhami: All you need to know about her

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami was commissioned in 2003 as a Helicopter pilot and she has to her credit over 2800 hours of flying experience.

A qualified flying instructor, Shaliza Dhami has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector.

has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector. Having been commended by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on two occasions, Shaliza Dhami is currently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters.

is currently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters. Shaliza Dhami in 2019 became the first woman IAF officer to have been promoted to the post of the Flight Commander of a flying unit.

in 2019 became the first woman IAF officer to have been promoted to the post of the Flight Commander of a flying unit. Born in Punjab’s Ludhiana, Shaliza Dhami ’s first solo flight was in 2003 in a HAL HPT-32 Deepak.

’s first solo flight was in 2003 in a HAL HPT-32 Deepak. After bring commissioned as a flying officer in the IAF in 2003, Shaliza Dhami was later promoted to flight lieutenant in 2005 and to squadron leader in 2009.

The Indian Army earlier this month began assigning women officers to command roles for the first time, outside the medical stream.

Over 50 women will head units in operational areas, including forward. This will happen in both the Northern and Eastern Commands.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.