New Delhi: Sneha Dubey, India's First Secretary at the United Nations (UN) made headlines after she slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorism in India's right of reply at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Dubey in her fierce address said that this is not the first time Pakistan PM Imran Khan has misused the platform of UNGA for his propaganda. She also clearly highlighted that Pakistan is a country that provides 'free pass' to terrorists while ordinary people continue to suffer.

Shortly after her speech, the young diplomat, who managed to hold a crucial position for India, won the hearts of millions of Indians for her fierce well-documented reply to Imran Khan and the way she handled it.

Who is Sneha Dubey?

First Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs at UNGA, Sneha is a 2012 batch IFS officer who completed her education after achieving her MPhil from the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

The young diplomat spent most of her childhood in Goa and completed her studies there.

From a very young age, Sneha aspired to join the Indian Foreign Services and passed the civil services examination in her very first attempt in the year 2011.

Sneha is the first in her family to join the government services. She states that her inspiration to join the foreign services was a combination of learning about international affairs, the thrill of discovering new cultures, being part of important policy decisions and helping people.

After being selected for the foreign services, her first appointment was in the Ministry of External Affairs. Then in August 2014, she was sent to be the Indian Embassy in Madrid.

Sneha is currently India’s first secretary at the United Nations.

Here is what Sneha Dubey said at UNGA:

Sneha Dubey First Secretary at UNGA said, “Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down.”