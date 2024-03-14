Home

Who Is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Newly Appointed Election Commissioner – Know All About Him

Apart from Gyanesh Kumar, name of Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has been announced as the new Election Commissioner. Know all about him...

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (Twitter)

New Delhi: Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar have been appointed as the new Election Commissioners, as announced by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhary in a media interaction. Adhir Ranjan, who was part of the Committee led by PM Modi, deciding the new Election Commissioners, is not entirely satisfied by the selection process but nonetheless, has revealed the names of the Election Commissioners. Both Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar are IAS officers of the same batch. Read to know the educational qualifications and professional details about Sukhbir Singh Sandhu…

Who Is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu?

Here’s a little information about the newly selected Election Commissioners of India, as announced by Adhir Ranjan Choudhary. Speaking of Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, he is an IAS officer of the 1988-batch and is from the Uttarakhand cadre; he has been the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand and also the Chairman of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

