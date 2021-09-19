Chandigarh: Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is likely to be named as the next Chief Minister. This comes a day after his Congress colleague Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the top post. According to news agency ANI quoting sources, Randhawa has sought time for a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit amid political developments in Punjab.Also Read - Punjab Likely to Get Two New Deputies Along With Chief Minister Replacement as Amarinder Singh Quits

Earlier today, Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai had said "All MLAs have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for CM before Congress high command, he will become the CM." Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a detailed discussion with Sonia Gandhi regarding the ongoing political slugfest in the poll-bound Punjab, according to the sources.

Who is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa: