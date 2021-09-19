Chandigarh: Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is likely to be named as the next Chief Minister. This comes a day after his Congress colleague Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the top post. According to news agency ANI quoting sources, Randhawa has sought time for a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit amid political developments in Punjab.Also Read - Punjab Likely to Get Two New Deputies Along With Chief Minister Replacement as Amarinder Singh Quits
Earlier today, Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai had said “All MLAs have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for CM before Congress high command, he will become the CM.” Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a detailed discussion with Sonia Gandhi regarding the ongoing political slugfest in the poll-bound Punjab, according to the sources. Also Read - Ambika Soni Rules Herself Out of CM's Race in Punjab, Says a Sikh Leader Should Succeed Captain
Who is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa:
- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa , 62, is the Jails and Cooperation Minister.
- He is a three-time MLA , who won the assembly election in 2002, 2007 and 2017.
- A resident of Gurdaspur district in Majha region, Randhawa has been the vice president of the Punjab Congress unit and the party’s general secretary.
- Randhawa belongs to a family of Congress leaders.
- His father, Santokh Singh, was twice state Congress chief and a well-known leader in Majha region.
- In 2017, he was re-elected MLA from Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency.
- Earlier this year, he joined hands with Navjot Singh Sidhu, and had targeted his own government over alleged failure to fulfil the promises made in the run-up to the 2017 polls.
- Randhawa has been vocal against Amarinder Singh in the recent ‘revolt’ led by Punjab Congress chief (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.