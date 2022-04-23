New Delhi: The Central government on Friday appointed Suman K Bery as the vice chairman of Niti Aayog, while announcing the sudden resignation of Rajiv Kumar. While Bery will join the organisation with immediate effect, he will assume the role of Vice-Chairperson from May 1, said a government order released late on Friday.Also Read - Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar Steps Down; Suman Bery To Take Charge from May 1

Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as vice chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after the then VC Arvind Panagariya exited the government think-tank to return to academics. According to the order, Kumar's resignation has been accepted and he would be relieved from the post with effect from April 30.

Kumar is said to have played a key role in Niti Aayog's policy making, with focus on agriculture, asset monetisation, disinvestment, aspirational districts programme and electric vehicles, among others. He holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford University and a PhD from Lucknow University. He was also a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR).

About Suman K Bery: Career and education

Bery earlier served as Director General (Chief Executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), a position he held for a decade from 2001 to 2011. He was also a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Statistical Commission and the Reserve Bank of India’s Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy. Prior to NCAER, Bery was with the World Bank in Washington DC and his areas included macroeconomy, financial markets and public debt management with a focus on Latin America. He did his undergraduate studies at Magdalen College, Oxford University, in Philosophy, Politics and Economics and holds a Master’s in Public Affairs (MPA) degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University, according to a report by . Back in 2010, when Bery was a member of Manmohan Singh’s Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, he had batted for the RBI to tighten its monetary policy to rein in the rising inflation.

(With PTI inputs)