Who Is Swati Maliwal And Why Ex-DCW Chief Became AAP's Choice For Rajya Sabha Nomination?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Friday announced ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal as one of its nominees for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections.

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was Friday nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it’s Rajya Sabha MP while jailed leader Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta were renominated for the second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

The nominations were announced by the party’s political affairs committee (PAC), chaired by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members,” the party said.

Following the announcement of her nomination as AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal stepped down as the chairperson of the DCW.

But who is Swati Maliwal and why did she become the AAP’s preferred choice for a Rajya Sabha nomination outside the party’s cadres.

Who is Swati Maliwal?

Swati Maliwal is one of the most recognized faces in the Indian civil society and has been at the forefront anti-corruption crusades and battles for women rights and social justice over the past decade.

In July 2015, Maliwal became the youngest person to be appointed as the DCW chairperson. Her tenure came to an end in 2018 but was extended for another three years. Before her appointment as DCW chief, Maliwal served as an advisor to the Delhi chief minister on public grievances.

An activist to the core, Swati Maliwal was a key member and one of the youngest people to join the Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal-led anti-corruption crusade called the Indian Against Corruption. The movement ultimately led to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Early Life, Career, Education

Swati Maliwal was born on October 15, 1984 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district where she completed her early education at the Amity International School before completing her bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from the JSS Academy of Technical Education.

Maliwal got a job straight out of college at HCL, but at 22, she decided to quit and joined the NGO “Parivartan”, run by Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia– the senior AAP leader who is currently in jail in connection with purported liquor policy scam case.

Swati was married AAP leader Naveen Jaihind, however, the couple got divorced in February 2020.

Swati Maliwal- A multi-faceted activist

In 2013, Maliwal worked briefly as a campaigner for Greenpeace India, an NGO focussed on ensuring safe food for women and children.

In 2014, Maliwal worked as a development consultant with MLAs in Delhi.

Swati Maliwal has been involved in organizing campaigns to raise awareness about the Right to Information (RTI) Act and is actively working with several NGOs which advocate increased centralization of power in India.

The former DCW head is also an active advocate for women’s rights and social issues. Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws, and promoting gender equality.

In 2015, she was appointed as the chairperson of the DCW, where she has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives to address issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment, and women’s safety in Delhi.

AAP announces its Rajya Sabha nominations

The AAP on Friday announced its candidates for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections. Besides Swati Maliwal, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for the second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

AAP’s political affairs committee decided to endorse two existing members for re-nomination, whereas Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana, the party said.

Sushil Kumar Gupta’s tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha will end later this month.

“He has conveyed his aspiration to actively engage in the vibrant electoral landscape of Haryana, and we respect his decision to pursue this path,” a senior AAP leader said.

Sanjay Singh allowed to sign renomination docs

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has allowed Sanjay Singh, who is in jail in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the AAP leader, who submitted that his present term as a member of the Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27 and the Returning Officer has issued a notice on January 2 for the conduct of the election and nominations for the same are to be submitted by January 9.

The application sought a direction to the Tihar Jail Superintendent to allow Singh to sign the documents.

