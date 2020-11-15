New Delhi: BJP MLA Tarkishore Prasad was on Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar. Reports now have it that he will take over BJP’s Sushil Modi as Nitish Kumar’s new deputy. However, no official confirmation in this regard has been issued so far. Also Read - Tarkishore Prasad or Sushil Modi: Speculations Rife Over Bihar Deputy CM Post

Further, a tweet by Sushil Modi also sparked speculation that the role of Bihar deputy CM is likely to be bestowed upon a new face. Modi also asserted that he would take on whatever position he will be bestowed with. A report had it that he would be given a role in the Union Cabinet.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person would have got it. I will also discharge the responsibility that will be given. No one can take away the post of the worker," he said.

Who is Tarkishore Prasad?

Prasad is the MLA from Bihar’s Katihar. He was elected as the BJP’s leader in the assembly today, leading to speculation in Patna that Modi won’t be retained as the Deputy CM. Prasad was also congratulated by Sushil Modi for his new role as BJP’s leader in the assembly.

“I’ve been given this responsibility & I’ll carry out the duty to the best of my ability,” Tarkishore Prasad told ANI. When asked about the post of Deputy CM, he chose to remain tight-lipped. “I can’t comment on it as of now.”

The developments come after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) elected Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term. Kumar will take oath as CM of Bihar on Monday at 11:30 AM at Governor’s House in Patna.

The ruling NDA secured a majority in the Bihar Assembly election 2020. While the BJP won 74 seats, the JD-U bagged 43. Eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA.