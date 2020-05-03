New Delhi: Two terrorists have been killed in the Handwara encounter in which an Army colonel and major have also been martyred. One of the terrorists have been identified as Haider, reported ANI, a top Lashkar handler who is a Pakistani. According to reports, based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken several civilians as a hostage in a house in Handwara, a joint operation was launched by the Army and J&K Police. Also Read - Handwara Encounter: Pakistani Terrorist Hairder, a Top Let Commander Killed

The identity of the other terrorist is yet to be confirmed. According to reports, operations were intensified during the lockdown in April and April has been the most successful month for the security forces so far. Out of 60 terrorists killed so far this year, 28 were in April, claimed a report.

Haider, as claimed by reports, was behind several attacks in the last few years. he had infiltrated in 2017 and since escaped encounter sites many times.