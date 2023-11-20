Who Is Travis Head, Who Gave HEADache And Heartache To Team India And Its Billion Plus Fans?

He slowly and surely made sure that the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad went into the silent mode.

Ahmedabad: Australia's batter Travis Head celebrates his century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav)

Travis Head: Born on 29 December 1993, Travis Michael Head spoilt the party for the Indian Cricket Team and broke more than a billion hearts. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Travis Head single-handedly stopped Team India’s unique winning streak and played the anchor’s role to perfection as Australia lifted their sixth World Cup, an exceptional feat. He slowly and surely made sure that the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad went into the silent mode that was shouting at the top of its lungs with more than one lakh thirty thousand Indian fans shaking like mad bulls with all their support behind their team.

Headache And Heartache

Mr Head proved to be a severe headache who gave a big heartache to Indian fans as Pat Cummins’ Australia beat Rohit Sharma’s India by six wickets in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Before November 19 this year, Head hit a ton in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London against the same opponent and swung the result in Australia’s favour.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Travis has also joined The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen who have scored a hundred in the final of the World Cup, the seventh player. He is now listed with the likes of Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards, Aravinda de Silva, Adam Gilchrist, and Mahela Jayawardene and the second Aussie to do it against India after Ricky Ponting’s unbeaten 140 off 121 balls in the 2003 final.

The aggressive left-hander scored 137 off 120 balls laced with 15 fours and four sixes with a strike rate of 114.16.

Batting Career Summary

Travis Head has played 42 Tests and in 69 innings has scored 2904 runs with the highest score of 175 and an average of 45.38.

In the ODIs, he has featured in 64 matches and in 61 innings has scored 2393 runs with the highest score of 152 and an average of 41.98.

In the shortest format, he has featured in 20 matches and in 19 innings has scored 460 runs with the highest score of 91 with an average of 28.75.

Debuts

Test Debut vs Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, October 7, 2018.

Last Test vs England at Kennington Oval, July 27, 2023.

ODI Debut vs West Indies at Warner Park, June 13, 2016.

Last ODI vs India at Narendra Modi Stadium, Nov 19, 2023.

T20 Debut vs India at Adelaide Oval, January 26, 2016.

Last T20 vs South Africa at Kingsmead, September 3, 2023.

