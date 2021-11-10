New Delhi: Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar is set to take charge as the next Indian Navy Chief replacing the incumbent, Admiral Karambir Singh who will retire on November 30, the Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday. “The government has appointed Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30,” the ministry said in a statement.Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification for 300 Sailor Posts Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Apply Now | Check Salary, Eligibility Here

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, is the senior-most officer after Admiral Singh, but he is also retiring on November 30, officials said.

Here is all you need about the new Indian Navy Chief, R Hari Kumar: