New Delhi: At least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent Devendra Mishra, were killed in the wee hours of Friday in a shocking firing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. The policemen had gone to Diku village, 150 km from state capital Lucknow, to nab the prime accused, Vikas Dubey, who has been charged in over 60 criminal cases, including several murders.

Vikas Dubey, one of UP's most wanted criminal who opened fire in the early hours today, is an accused in the killing of the then UP Minister Santosh Shukla when BJP government under Rajnath Singh was in power in the state. According to reports, he was well-prepared for the police officials to enter the village, to arrest him in a recent murder case.

As soon as the police teams entered the village, gunfire broke out from rooftops killing eight officials on the spot.

However, Dubey’s family members said that he had not returned home for the past two days and it was the police that fired at the house in the wee hours of Friday. Two members of the family who refused to identify themselves, said that “some people” may have come on their roof but Vikas was not present during the incident.

Dubey, who has had political links since the time he was a political party member himself, owned nearly half a dozen properties in the village and wielded tremendous clout in the region as well as in the corridors of power.

Locals at a site of a project even described him as a ‘Zila panchayat member’.

Dubey’s criminal record dates back to 1990 and over the years, he has been charged with various degrees of attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, rioting and so on.

Currently, a massive search operation has been launched to nab the criminal. The police are using electronic surveillance and have also recovered cartridges of AK-47 from the site of the incident.