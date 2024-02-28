Meet Vikramaditya Singh, Who Resigns From Himachal Cabinet – Know All About Him

Home

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from the State Cabinet amid the Himachal Political Crisis. Here's all you need to know about Vikramaditya Singh...

New Delhi: After the Bihar Political Crisis and the turmoil in Maharashtra Politics, there is new political commotion with the Himachal Political Crisis. Amid the trouble brewing for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, state minister and son of former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from the Himachal Cabinet. Vikramaditya Singh announced his decision at a press conference held following the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election result declared on Tuesday. Who is Vikramaditya Singh, what are his educational qualifications and what has his political career been like, read to know in detail…

In fresh trouble for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, a state minister and the son of the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday stepped down from his position. Vikramaditya Singh announced his decision at a press conference held following the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election result declared on Tuesday. “All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister,” Singh said.

