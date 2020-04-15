New Delhi: The Mumbai Police has arrested Vinay Dubey for his alleged role in the unprecedented migrant crisis Mumbai witnessed on Tuesday as a sea of workers came on to the streets to protest on Tuesday night. Vinay had posted a video on Facebook, which has now been taken down, in which he purportedly urged migrant workers, who have been stranded due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, to gather at Kurla’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and make demands to the government for arranging transportation to go back to their native places. Also Read - No Metro, Bus, Domestic, International Flights: What's on, What's Not | Here's the Full List

Here's all you need to know about Vinay Dubey:

1. Vinay Dubey is a self-proclaimed labour leader.

2. He was running an online campaign Chalo Ghar ki Ore

3. His Twitter bio (The_vinaydubey) reads ‘Entrepreneur and Social Activist. (Belongs to No political party hence free to speak against anyone)

4. He contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kalyan as an independent candidate and lost.

5. He is also an anti-CAA protester