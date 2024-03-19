Who Is Vinay Kumar, India’s New Ambassador To Russia – Here’s All You Need To Know About Him

1992-batch IFS Officer Vinay Kumar has been appointed as India's new ambassador to Russia according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Know all about him...

Vinay Kumar, India's Ambassador to Russia

New Delhi: IFS Officer Vinay Kumar, of 1992-batch has been in the headlines because he has been appointed as India’s Ambassador to Russia, as per the information by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). According to the Ministry, Vinay Kumar is expected to take up the assignment shortly as the Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation. This announcement comes after the conclusion of the Russian Presidential Elections where Vladmir Putin has received a landslide victory. Russia, which recently underwent elections, has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India’s foreign policy. Vinay Kumar has also served as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Vinay Kumar has replaced Pavan Kapoor, who was last month, named the new Secretary (West) by the MEA. Know all about Vinay Kumar…

Who Is Vinay Kumar?

As mentioned earlier, Vinay Kumar is an IFS officer of the 1992-batch and has been appointed as India’s new Ambassador to Russia. Currently, Vinay Kumar is the Ambassador of India to Myanmar. Vinay Kumar is an alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) from where he passed out in 1991 and in 1992, he joined the Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Vinay Kumar has also been India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2018-20 and has also been the country’s Political Coordinator in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2011 and 2012. Vinay Kumar has also served in Indian Missions a Tashkent, Bishkek, Ottawa, Warsaw Tehran, Permanent Mission of India in New York and Kathmandu.

