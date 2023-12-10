Who Is Vishnu Deo Sai, The Tribal Leader Picked By BJP As New Chhattisgarh CM: 10 Things To Know

Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent tribal face of the BJP.

Raipur: BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai being garlanded by party leaders after he was elected as the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh during BJP Legislature Party meeting, in Raipur, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Chhattisgarh CM: After a long wait of about a week, the BJP has announced the name of Vishnu Deo Sai who will be the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh. Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent tribal face of the BJP. He was selected to be the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday by the BJP central leadership, thus bringing an end to the uncertainty over who would become the chief minister of the state.

Here we share with you 10 key points about Vishnu Deo Sai.

Vishnu Deo Sai served as the state president of the BJP from 2020 to 2022. Vishnu Deo becomes Chhattisgarh’s second tribal chief minister after Ajit Jogi. Ajit Jogi was however ruled out as an ST in 2019. Vishnu Deo Sai was the Union Minister of State for Steel in the first Cabinet of PM Modi. The new chief minister was also a Lok Sabha member from Raigarh. Vishnu Deo Sai began his political career as a member of the Madhya Pradesh assembly between 1990-98 before Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh. In the just-concluded assembly election in Chhattisgarh 2023, Vishnu Deo Sai won from north Chhattisgarh’s Kunkuri constituency defeating UD Minj, the sitting Congress MLA. Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. Vishnu Deo was not given a ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Vishnu Deo Sai was born in Jashpur. Before joining politics, he was an agriculturist by profession. Vishnu Deo Sai belongs to the Kanwar tribe.

The BJP dislodged Congress in the recently concluded Chhattisgarh Assembly elections by winning 54 out of the total 90 seats.

Elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second with 958 candidates on November 17.

The counting of votes was conducted on 3 December in which out of the total 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

