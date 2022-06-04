Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: The Punjab police have possibly made another breakthrough in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case as it has accessed fresh CCTV footage from a petrol pump where the suspected killers were seen with their Bolero car. In the new clipping, accessed by IANS, the alleged killers could be seen at a petrol pump, refueling the same jeep which was used in the commission of the crime.Also Read - 'Killed Sidhu Moose Wala With My Own Hands', Confesses Lawrence Bishnoi’s Nephew Sachin Thapan

The said video, reportedly, belongs to a petrol pump located somewhere between Haryana’s Fatehabad and Sardulgarh in Punjab. In the video, two men, one wearing a blue shirt and the other wearing a white T-shirt, can be seen getting their car re-fuelled.

According to reports, the police have identified these men as Parvat Fauji and Jonty who they claim are notorious criminals from Haryana’s Sonipat and the footage is from right before Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. The police are now looking for them.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 while he was travelling in a car in Punjab’s Mansa district. Around a dozen assailants fired over 30 shots at him. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. The singer’s autopsy report revealed that his body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

Apart from Punjab, an investigation is also underway in Delhi. The Special Cell of Delhi Police is currently grilling gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his alleged involvement in the brutal killing of the Punjabi singer.

Reports also claim that the sharpshooters who committed the crime have possibly fled to Nepal.

‘Killed Him With My Own Hands’, Confesses Lawrence Bishnoi’s Nephew

Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who is allegedly the nephew of the Lawrence Bishnoi, has taken responsibility of killing the singer-politician, calling it an act of ‘revenge’. Sachin Bishnoi, who is also a part of the gang of the jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, confessed that he had killed Sidhu with his “own hands.”

He said that Moose Wala was not killed for any “publicity stunt” nor for “ransom”, but because he “financially supported and arranged for the shelter” of gangsters who killed their brother Vicky Middukhera’ aka Vikramjit Singh Middukhera.