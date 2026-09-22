Who leaked Ram Temple theft news? Police get breakthrough as Lucknow link revealed

The investigating agency has uncovered several important clues in the Ram Mandir donation theft case. One person is suspected of leaking the information to a minister in Lucknow.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/who-leaked-ram-temple-theft-news-police-get-breakthrough-as-lucknow-link-revealed-8528718/ Copy

Who leaked Ram Temple theft news? Police get breakthrough as Lucknow link revealed (PTI)

Ayodhya theft case: The investigation into the Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is ongoing with numerous aspects emerging one after another. Now, investigating agencies have uncovered another crucial piece of information. It is reported that they questioned former and current employees involved in the case. Based on information received from two employees, police have located a person suspected of passing sensitive information related to the donation theft to a prominent political leader.

After 1 month, important information was received

According to a report in Hindustan Live, investigating agencies expanded the scope of their investigation when information about conversations between trust officials surfaced about a month after the case was reported. Concerns were raised about confidential information within the trust reaching the media and a prominent political leader. Following this, the police began investigating how the inside information was leaked.

Deleted several posts

According to sources, during the investigation, information emerged that one of the employees was in contact with a prominent politician and traveled to Lucknow to meet him. Police are reviewing all evidence and statements. Further action may be taken based on the evidence found during the investigation. It is reported that after receiving the information, the suspect deleted several posts from his Facebook account in July. No new posts were made on his Facebook account after July 28.

The police have enlisted the help of the cyber cell to obtain data on the deleted posts. Investigating agencies are also examining social media activities and the contacts made between the individuals involved after the donation theft. Police have also recorded statements from all the SBI employees involved. According to sources, information obtained from two employees is considered crucial in the investigation.

Chargesheet will be filed on THIS day

Meanwhile, the police will file a charge sheet in the Ram Temple offering theft case on September 25. According to recent reports, two more names are likely to emerge in the investigation. Tuesday, September 22, will mark 90 days since the arrest of the accused. Consequently, the accused’s bail is also under scrutiny.