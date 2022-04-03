New Delhi: The World Health Organization has suspended the supply of Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, Covaxin, to allow the manufacturer to upgrade facilities and address deficiencies found in an inspection. The UN health body asked countries that have received the vaccine to take appropriate actions, according to the statement, but did not specify what the appropriate actions would be.Also Read - Breaking LIVE Updates: Ukrainian Forces Retake Towns of Bucha and Irpin

The WHO said the vaccine is effective and no safety concerns exist, but the suspension of production for export will result in the interruption of Covaxin supply. It said the suspension is in response to the outcomes of WHO post emergency use listing (EUL) inspection conducted from March 14 to 22, and the vaccine maker has indicated its commitment to suspend production of Covaxin for export.

Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside business hours. On Friday, the vaccine manufacturer said it was slowing production of Covaxin, as demand was dropping along with a fall in infections and wider immunisation coverage in the country.

The WHO said that the company has "committed to comply by addressing the GMP deficiencies and is developing a corrective and preventive action plan, for submission to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)and WHO".