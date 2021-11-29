New Delhi: The World Health Organisation has clarified that it is not clear if Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, is more transmissible, or causes more severe diseases compared to the other variants of COVID-19, including Delta. “The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors”, WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) explained in a statement.Also Read - LIVE India vs New Zealand Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 5 Match Latest Updates

WHO said that thought preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, this may be due to “increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of a specific infection with Omicron.” Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad IPL Team's Participation in Doubt?

However, in a statement, the agency reiterated that preliminary evidence suggests there may be a higher risk of reinfection from the variant. The WHO said it is working with technical experts to understand the potential impact of the variant on existing countermeasures against COVID-19 disease, including vaccines. Also Read - Canada Confirms Two Cases of Omicron Covid-19 Variant

WHO’s take on Omicron in 5 points:

People who have previously had COVID-19 could become re-infected more easily with Omicron when compared to other variants of concern. It is not yet clear whether ‘Omicron’ is more transmissible (more easily spread from person to person) compared to Delta and other variants. For now, RT-PCR tests can detect the strain. WHO is working with partners to understand the potential impact of this variant on vaccines, the effectiveness of current PCR tests, and existing treatments, but more information is still needed. Prevention is the key, the WHO has noted, underlining that all the existing variants of COVID-19, including Delta, are severe and can cause death. Initially reported infections have been among younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease, “but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks”, the experts said.

As a growing number of countries have imposed flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the Omicron variant, the UN health agency urged them to follow evidence and International Health Regulations calling for ‘borders to remain open’.

While travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19, ‘they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods’, the agency said in a statement published on Sunday.

“If restrictions are implemented, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive and should be scientifically based, according to the International Health Regulations which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 nations”, WHO highlighted.

While investigations continue into the Omicron variant, the UN agency recommends countries to take a risk-based and scientific approach and put in place measures that can limit its possible spread.