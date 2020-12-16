New Delhi: A 65-year-old priest died by suicide near the Singhu border in Delhi on Wednesday, police said. He has been identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh of Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana’s Karnal district. The religious preacher also left a suicide note which states that he couldn’t see the ordeal of farmers who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently-passed farm laws. Also Read - Sikh Saint Baba Ram Singh Dies By Suicide At Singhu Border, Leaves Note Supporting Farmers Protest

According to his suicide letter, he shot himself as he was unable to bear the "pain of farmers". The note is being verified by police. An official of the Sonipat police said they had received a call that Sant Ram Singh, allegedly shot himself. The official said the exact spot where the incident took place is being verified and police are in the process of recording statements of the deceased's family members.

The Sikh preacher was rushed to a nearby hospital in Panipat, however, doctors declared him brought dead. The incident happened as the farmers' agitation against the new agricultural laws entered its 21st day.

Sant Baba Ram Singh, was a religious preacher with followers all over in Haryana and Punjab and was also a former office bearer in many Sikh organisations, including Haryana SGPC, said a India Today report.

The handwritten note of Sant Baba Ram Singh said, “I have witnessed the plight of the farmers, who are on the streets, struggling for their rights. I am hurt to see that the government is not giving them justice. It is a crime. It is a sin to oppress and it is a sin to suffer.”

“Nobody did anything against the oppression and for the rights of the farmers. Many even expressed their protest by returning awards,” it said.

“This servant commits self-immolation against the government oppression [and] in favour of the farmers. It [The act] is the voice against the oppression and the voice in favour of the farmers,” said the suicide note which is written in Punjabi.

SAD spokesperson and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed grief over the incident and urged farmers to exercise restraint.

A very sad news has been received that Sant Ram Singh, who dedicated his life to the service of humanity, committed suicide by shooting himself, he said on his Twitter handle.

According to Sirsa, the victim wrote in his suicide note that he was unable to to bear the “pain of the farmers”.

It is a sin to suffer atrocity and witness it, which I cannot see, Sirsa said the cleric wrote in his suicide note.

Sirsa appealed to farmers to exercise restraint.

It is a very grave time. I request you as the chief sewadar of the DSGMC to exercise restraint because anybody can do mischief in the farmers’ agitation. It is a very sad incident for all of us but we need to be restrained, said Sirsa.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other state have been protesting near the Delhi borders for the past three weeks, demanding that the Centre’s farm laws be repealed.