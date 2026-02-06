Who was Lucky Oberoi, AAP leader who shot dead outside Jalandhar’s gurdwara

Home

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Jalandhar on Friday. Unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire at him outside a Gurdwara.

Jalandhar: A tragic and shocking incident has surfaced from Punjab where an AAP leader, identified as Lucky Oberoi, was brutally shot dead early Friday morning. The incident took place outside a gurdwara in Model Town locality of Jalandhar. The AAP leader received three gunshots. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to bullet injuries.

According to a report by The Tribune, Lucky Oberoi was attacked by unidentified miscreants when he was parking his car outside the gurudwara.

According to AAP Jalandhar Cantt halqa incharge, Rajwinder Thiara, like every day the victim’s visited the gurdwara. The assailants knew his movements.

The incident prompted a swift response from police who reached the spot as soon as they received the distress phone call. a police team has lodged a case and initiated an investigating.

It is to be noted that Oberoi’s wife had contested the municipal elections from AAP seat but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Partap Singh, Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly, has slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government following the daylight murder, alleging that state’s law and order situation has ‘collapsed’ under Mann’s administration.

Further details are awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

