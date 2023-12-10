Home

Chhattisgarh CM Announcement Today? BJP Observers Reach Raipur For Legislature Party Meeting

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Announcement may be made today as the BJP observers, Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal have reached Raipur for the Legislature Party Meeting. Know all about it..

BJP Observers Reach Raipur Amid Chhattisgarh CM Suspense

New Delhi: BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda arrived in Raipur from New Delhi amid suspense over the party’s Chief Minister candidate in Chhattisgarh. BJP observers are likely to attend a meeting with newly elected legislators regarding the chief ministerial candidate in the state.

