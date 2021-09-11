Ahmedabad: After Vijay Rupani resigned as the chief minister of Gujarat, the state BJP legislature party said it will likely to hold meet on Sunday to choose the new chief minister. As per updates, Union Home Minister Amit Shah may join the legislature party meeting along with central observers. This was announced by BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas. Earlier in the day, Rupani in a sudden development resigned just a year ahead of the assembly elections.Also Read - Vijay Rupani is Fourth BJP CM to Resign in Recent Weeks. Who Are The Other 3?

“The BJP legislature party is likely to meet on Sunday, but we will be able to confirm this once the central parliamentary board conveys the exact time of the meeting to us. All BJP MLAs will attend the meeting along with central observers,” Vyas said. Also Read - Vijay Rupani Resigns: Who Will be Next Gujarat CM? Check List of Probables

Vyas praises Rupani: He further stated that the name of the new CM will be decided in the meeting and added that Rupani did a lot of development work as chief minister and took Gujarat to new heights. Also Read - Vijay Rupani Quits LIVE Updates: New Gujarat CM Likely by Tomorrow; End of BJP Rule in State, Claim AAP, IYC

“It is a common process in the BJP. He will be given a new responsibility. He was earlier state president, then became chief minister, and now he will take up a new responsibility,” the spokesperson added.

Frontrunners for CM post: Various media reports suggest some of the names for the CM post. Some of the names that are doing the round include Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister R C Faldu and Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya.

Opposition members call it the end of BJP rule: On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress’ youth wing said the change of guard in Gujarat signals the end of BJP rule in the state.

“AAP enters Uttrakhand, presents a robust and effective opposition to ruling BJP. BJP was compelled to remove its CM. AAP breaches BJP’s citadel, wins 27 seats in Surat, captures the space of opposition in Gujarat dislodging ineffective Congress. BJP forced to remove its CM,” AAP leader Raghav Chadha said in a tweet.

The AAP has made inroads in Gujarat politics, winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation in February. While the BJP retained power by winning 93 seats in the 120-seat SMC, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won the remaining 27 seats. The Congress, which had won 36 seats in SMC last time, was reduced to zero seats.

The Indian Youth Congress said in a tweet in Hindi, “In the election states, people have made up their mind to change the BJP government, but they are constantly changing the Chief Minister to mislead the people. No matter how many Chief Ministers they change, the people have made up their mind to change the BJP itself!”

Political watchers believe the changes highlight the BJP leadership’s analysis of the ground feedback and its readiness to address them, even though a final word on the shake-up can only be delivered at the elections.