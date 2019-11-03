New Delhi: Despite repeatedly assuring that Shiv Sena will stick to the alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra, recent developments took a new turn and dragged the battle for Maharashtra CM seat for the time being.

‘BJP Threatening like Mughals’

An editorial in the Saamana said that the BJP was threatening the party like Mughals. This was in reference to BJP leader Sudhir Mungatiwar’s comment that the President’s rule would have to be imposed in Maharashtra, if a new government does not take the oath before the end of the term of the current government which is on November 9.

A different alliance brewing?

Though Congress president Sonia Gandhi is not keen on an alliance with the Shiv Sena, backchannel talks are believed to be on. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Sonia Gandhi on Monday in Delhi.

Congress-NCP prepared to sit in the opposition

Early in the day, however, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that no talks of the alliance were going on with any party. ” We have got the mandate to sit in opposition. We are ready for it,” he said.

BJP Confident

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the BJP will soon form the government in Maharashtra. “There is no problem in Maharashtra. Soon the government will be formed here,” he said.

What’s actually happening?

The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly of Maharashtra. As per their pre-poll alliance, they should form the government. But the Shiv Sena is playing hardball over the CM post. The party wants 2.5 years of chief ministership which, according to them, was agreed upon between both the parties before the elections. The BJP is not willing to part ways with half of the CM-ship and BJP leaders are openly saying so.

An NCP-Congress-Sena alliance, at this time, does not hold much water as none of the parties seems interested. But this is part of Sena’s tactic to browbeat the BJP.

(With Agency Inputs)