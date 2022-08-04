New Delhi: As the tenure of current chief justice NV Ramana ends on August 26, who will be the next Chief Justice of India (CJI)? In this regard, justice NV Ramana on Thursday recommended Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor. The recommendation comes hours after the official communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice was received by the CJI to recommend his successor. The CJI personally has handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.Also Read - Most Indians Unable To Approach Courts, Suffer In Silence: CJI Ramana

Justice NV Ramana, the 48th chief justice of India, who took over as head of the Indian judiciary from S A Bobde on April 24, 2021, is scheduled to demit office on August 26 after a tenure of over 16 months.

After his tenure gets over, Justice Lalit would be appointed as head of the judiciary on August 27 and will have a tenure of less than three months as the chief justice of India. He retires on November 8 this year.

Here’s how CJI gets appointed

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the process of appointment of judges in the higher judiciary, the outgoing CJI generally recommends the successor after getting official communication from the Law Ministry.

As customary, the outgoing CJI recommends the most senior Supreme Court justice as his successor. And after this, the Law Minister forwards the CJI’s recommendation to the Prime Minister, who advises the President on such appointments.

Who is Justice Uday Umesh Lalit?

Born on November 9, 1957, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit began his career in June 1983 and worked in the Bombay High Court until December 1985. He was later appointed as a senior lawyer by the Supreme Court in April 2004.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has served as the special public prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before being recommended for appointment as a Supreme Court judge by the Bar. Justice Lait was also appointed as a Supreme Court judge on August 13, 2014.