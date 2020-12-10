New Delhi: As a number of senior leaders in the recent past have written letters to Congress president Sonia Gandhi for change in leadership, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the grand old man of Maharashtra politics, has emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post. Also Read - Congress Wants Sonia Gandhi's Biography Inserted in Syllabus of Telangana Schools

As per media reports, Sonia Gandhi has expressed reluctance to continue as UPA chief and she is hopeful that her replacement will be found soon with Pawar likely the most selected name for the post. The development comes as Sonia is looking forward for retirement from the role.

Reports further suggested that for the UPA chairperson post, the Congress will hold elections early next year and at this time, Rahul Gandhi remains unwilling to assume the post.

Sonia Gandhi was forced to become the interim president after Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president after the Lok Sabha poll debacle in 2019.

Who can replace Sonia Gandhi in UPA? Most preferably, a person who is a veteran and astute politician, and who can negotiate with other parties as well.

As regional players like Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin may not agree to negotiate with young Congress leaders, so the search is on for someone who has the qualities she had, and more importantly, who can take on PM Modi.

Media speculations suggested that Pawar is the likely front runner as he shares a good equation with almost all parties in the UPA. Moreover, Pawar also has the fascinating quality of being able to prevail over friends and foes alike. As he has respect of PM Modi, so a working relationship may not be difficult to form for him.