New Delhi: Even after scoring a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assam Assembly Elections 2021, a major decision on the chief minister has not yet been decided by the Central leadership of the BJP. For that matter, Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have been called by the BJP central leadership to New Delhi to discuss the leadership issue of the next government.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari Tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, are expected to have a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general B L Santhosh and others on Saturday. However, it is immediately not known whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting.

"Sonowal and Sarma will leave for New Delhi on Saturday for discussions on the formation of the next government," Assam BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami told PTI.

The meeting with Nadda is scheduled at 10:30 AM. The BJP is also yet to hold a meeting of its parliamentary board, which normally decides key issues like who will be the chief minister of a state.

The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the March-April polls in Assam. In the 2016 elections, the BJP had projected Sonowal as its chief minister and won the election, forming the first saffron party government in the Northeast.

In the results announced for the 126-member Assam assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats and its alliance partners AGP 9 and UPPL six seats.