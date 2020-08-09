New Delhi: At a time when a number of members raised concern about having a president for the party, the Congress on Sunday said Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim chief till such time a proper procedure is implemented in the not too distant future to elect a party chief. Also Read - Unfair to Sonia Gandhi: Shashi Tharoor Speaks up About Congress Leadership, Elections for President Post if Rahul Gandhi Not Willing to Return

"Sonia Gandhi is the president, she will continue till such time as a proper procedure is implemented and it will be implemented in the not too distant future," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

Breaking silence over the matter, Singhvi, said it was true that Sonia Gandhi's tenure as interim chief comes to an end on August 10, one year after she assumed the post, but it did not mean that the seat automatically falls vacant that day.

“Yes, her tenure comes to an end on August 10. But be rest assured that there is a process which goes through the CWC (Congress Working Committee). This will be followed in the near future and a result will emerge,” he said.

He said that the procedure is written in the Congress’ constitution and the party is committed to follow it.

“Just like nature abhors a vacuum, political parties cannot function in a vacuum. It is true that the tenure is expiring tomorrow. There is a laid down procedure in the (party) constitution for elections. As you know it goes through the CWC,” Singhvi said.

Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim chief on August 10 last year after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha election.

Earlier in the day, party leader Shashi Tharoor said the Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is “adrift and rudderless”.

Tharoor also said that he certainly thinks Rahul Gandhi has the “mettle, capability and aptitude to once again lead the party”, but if he does not wish to do so then the party must “take action” to elect a new chief.