New Delhi: Just a day ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting, a major divide was witnessed in the Congress on Sunday with a section demanding a full-time chief and another backing the Gandhis at the helm, amid indications that Sonia Gandhi might offer to quit as the interim chief of the Congress.

With the main opposition party facing yet another internal crisis, leaders including its chief ministers and PCC chiefs supported the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.

20 leaders write to Sonia Gandhi

The whole crisis erupted after 20 leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking a “full time” chief who is active on the field and also an institutional leadership mechanism to collectively guide the party’s revival with the Gandhi family an integral element as part of the overhaul.

While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, his counterparts in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and former ministers Ashwani Kumar, Salman Khurshid and KK Tewary backed the Gandhis, those wanting changes included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Mukul Wasnik, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The details of the letter emerged just ahead of the CWC meeting on Monday during which the issues flagged are expected to be discussed and debated. The CWC is the party’s apex decision-making body.

Will Sonia Gandhi quit?

Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that Sonia Gandhi in response to the letter might offer to quit as party’s interim chief.

However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called those reports ‘false’ and said Sonia Gandhi is not resigning from her post.

Reluctant leader

Last year, Sonia Gandhi reluctantly took over as interim chief on August 10 following a request from the CWC after Rahul Gandhi declined the committee’s unanimous appeal to stay as chief post the 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle.

At this crucial juncture, all eyes are now on the CWC meeting to see whether Sonia Gandhi resigns as she did in 1999 after the then Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Sharad Pawar questioned her foreign origins. The CWC eventually rejected the resignation and Pawar along with PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar had to quit the Congress to form the NCP.