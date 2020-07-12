New Delhi: ‘Whole world is witnessing India’s successful battle against COVID-19′, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. His remarks come as the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases inched closer to 8.5 lakh-mark with biggest single-day spike of over 28,000 infections. Also Read - Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav Resume Training Amid COVID-19 Pandemic | WATCH VIDEO

"India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle #COVID19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against COVID19 has been fought here",Shah asserted. He made the statement while participating in the 'All India Tree Plantation Campaign' run by the Central Armed Police Forces, in Khadarpur, Gurugram.

He also showered praise on security forces, saying that they are playing a huge role in India's fight against the pandemic.

“In India’s battle against COVID-19, all of our security forces are playing a huge role, nobody can deny it. Today, I salute these corona warriors. They have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also against COVID with help of people”, he added.