New Delhi: India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of next year to help fight the world against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks at the G-20 meeting in Italy on Saturday. While highlighting India's contributions to fighting the deadly virus, PM said that the WHO approval for the emergency use authorisation for Covaxin, India's indigenous vaccine, is pending. He suggested that a nod for the jab will help India assist other countries vaccinate their population sooner than later.

A technical advisory group of the UN health agency will meet on November 3 to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin. At present, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. Russia-made Sputnik V is also being used to immunise people against Covid.

Briefing mediapersons on PM Modi's engagements in Rome, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the prime minister also stressed on the need for facilitating international travel and spoke about having a mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means for this.

‘Need for resilient global supply chains’

PM Modi also highlighted India’s medical supply to over 150 countries and contribution in maintaining the global supply chain during the pandemic. He made these remarks during his intervention at the “global economy and global health” session at the G20 meet, Shringla said.

Stressing upon the need for resilient global supply chains, Prime Minister Modi spoke about India’s bold economic reforms and invited G20 nations to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification. Modi also spoke about “One Earth, One Health” vision in the context of fighting the pandemic and future global health issues, Shringla added.

(With inputs from PTI)