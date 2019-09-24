New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was trolled mercilessly after he did a major gaffe by calling Indira Gandhi India Gandhi in a tweet and gave incorrect information to his followers about a picture of late former PMs Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Notably, Tharoor was taking dig at PM Modi over the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event at the NRG stadium in Houston.

“Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954.Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity”, Tharoor had claimed. However, the picture was clicked in 1955 when they (Nehru and Gandhi) visited then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), in Magnitogorsk.

Journalist R Jagannathan noticed the Congress leader’s blunder and corrected him. Responding to Tharoor’s tweet, Jagannathan said,”That is Moscow 1956. Totally arranged adulation.”

Soon after this, netizens began trolling Tharoor, who also known for his extensive vocabulary.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

👉The pic is not from US, it's from Moscow (then USSR, now Russia)

👉The pic is not of 1954, it's of 1956

👉She's not India Gandhi, she's Indira Gandhi Do some basic fact checks before spreading Fake News, Mr Farrago @ShashiTharoor 🤣😭😂 https://t.co/QnM75lI5ga pic.twitter.com/t3O777NMUF — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) September 23, 2019

Why are you trying to pass off a Moscow visit picture as a US one? In any case, in those days, a monkey from India would have drawn such crowds in the West, such was their fascination with the "exotic".https://t.co/tD28e7vbFW — Mrs Palakkadan 🇮🇳 (@Lotus2021) September 23, 2019

Later, Tharoor responded to his blunder and said that the picture was forwarded to him. “I am told this picture (forwarded to me) probably is from a visit to the USSR and not the US. Even if so, it still doesn’t alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad. When Narendra Modi is honoured, PMO India is honoured respect is for India”, Tharoor posted.

A few days back, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar had schooled the Congress leader after he wrongly attributed a quote to Urdu poet, Mirza Ghalib, on what he thought was the master’s 220th birthday. “Shashi ji , who ever has given you these lines should never be trusted again . It is obvious that some one had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage you literary credibility”, Akhtar had said.

Soon Tharoor accepted his mistake and apologised to Twitterati. “Thanks to Javed Akhtar & other friends, I realize I’ve been had. The lines are not Ghalib’s. Just as every clever quote is attributed to Winston Churchill even if he never said it, so it seems that whenever people like a shayari, they credit Ghalib for it! Apologies”, the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted.