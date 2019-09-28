New Delhi: At the ongoing session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), all eyes were on India’s right of reply to Pakistan President Imran Khan’s speech in which he slammed India for the Kashmir situation and warned of ‘bloodbath’ in Kashmir.

The right of reply or the right of correction refers to the right to defend oneself against public criticism at the same platform where it was criticised. First Secretary Vidisha Maitra, a 2008-IFS, India’s newest diplomat at the United Nations, soon became a talking point as she tore into each and every claim of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan eloquently, logically and unhesitatingly. Promising from the beginning, she won the EAM’s medal for best officer trainee in 2009.

More power to Vidisha Maitra, nailing every single lie spoken by Pakistan PM yesterday and for exposing what Pakistan’s ruling establishment truly stands for- violence, extremism and terrorism https://t.co/mXJAGv9Z7d — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) September 28, 2019

Medieval words

Every word from Imran khan, the First Secretary feistily said, was a callous portrayal of the world in binary terms: Us versus Them, Rich versus Poor. North vs South, Developed vs Developing, Muslims vs Others. Words like pogrom, bloodbath, racial superiority, ‘pick up the gun’ and ‘fight to the end’ reflect a medieval mentality.

Imran Khan’s speech reminiscent of Darra Adam Khel

In her reply, the first secretary minced no words and sharply condemned Imran Khan’s speech as being reminiscent of Darra Adam Khel, This is a town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region, located between Kohat and Peshawar. It is infamous for its gunsmiths and weapon merchants.

Imran Khan Niazi

Vidisha Maitra, in her reply, referred to Imran Khan as Imran Khan Niazi. It is being seen as a diplomatic move to remind him of his clan, the same of General Niazi, who had surrendered to India in 1971 war. Imran Khan’s full name, mostly not used, is Imran Khan Niazi. He belongs to the Niazi clan of Mianwali. In 1971, General AAK Niazi, the then lieutenant-general in the Pakistan Army, surrendered his forces to India