New Delhi: As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commented on Yogi Adityanth’s saffron clothes, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office hit back at the Congress general secretary and asserted that the CM wore saffron robe for “public service after sacrificing everything”.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the CM’s Office’ through its Twitter handle @myogioffice said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worn saffron for public service (Mukhyamantri Shri @myogiadityanath jee ne bhagwaa lok seva ke liye dhaaran kiyaa hai) after sacrificing everything else.”

Furthermore, the CMO said that Yogi not only wears saffron, but also represents it. :The saffron-coloured dress is for public welfare and nation building and Yogiji is a traveller (pathik) on that path,”it added.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने भगवा लोक सेवा के लिए धारण किया है । सब कुछ त्याग कर। वे न केवल भगवा धारण करते हैं, बल्कि उसका प्रतिनिधित्व भी करते हैं। भगवा वेशभूषा लोक कल्याण और राष्ट्र निर्माण के लिए है और योगी जी उस पथ के पथिक हैं।#भगवा_में_लोक_कल्याण — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 30, 2019

Upping the ante against the Congress leader, Yogi’s office also observed that anyone attempting to create an obstacle in the UP CM’s struggle would be punished. “Whosoever creates hindrance to the continuous ‘yagya’ of the ‘sanyasi’ (seer) for public service and public welfare, will face punishment (Sanyasi ki lok seva aur jan kalyan ke nirantar jaari yagya mein jo bhi baadhaa utpann karega, usse dandit hona hi padhega)”, a Hindi tweet from CMO’s twitter handle read.

“Those who have got politics through inheritance and indulge in politics of appeasement by ignoring the country, how will they understand the meaning of public service (virasat mein raajneeti paane waale aur desh ko bhulaa kar tushtikaran ki raajneeti karne waale lokseva ka kya arth samajhenge),” it added.

The CMO’s harsh rebuke to Priyanka comes after the Congress general secretary stated that this bhagwa (saffron) is not yours, it belongs to ‘dhaarmik’ (religious), ‘aadhyaatmik’ (spiritual) tradition of Hindustan.”

“It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. Us dharma ko dhaaran kariye (adopt that religion). In that religion, there is no place for anger, violence and revenge. This is all I have to say,” Priyanka had said while attacking the UP government.