New Delhi: In a bizarre diktat, the chairman of Railways’ passenger services committee has asked a vendor at Bhopal station to stop selling Khushwant Singh’s novel Women, Sex, Love and Lust, saying such ‘obscene’ literature may spoil future generation.

According to reports, he was on an inspection drive at the station when he checked out the book and asked the vendor to immediately remove such books if he wanted to escape a fine.

“This is a multi-purpose stall. So obscene things with such words should not be displayed,” Ramesh Chandra Ratn said, as quoted by PTI.

Why only in Bhopal, is it less obscene in Bangalore? (PS, I did find a lot of Khushwant Singh’s work obscene, sometimes unreadable). Discuss. https://t.co/bmmbOFp32K — Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) November 20, 2019

Too late donkeys, India has already read Khushwant Singh’s books! https://t.co/2EbWJa05hn — Ameet Datta (@DattaAmeet) November 20, 2019

Khushwant Singh shall die again https://t.co/IBjVLz4ssE — The Shopkeeper (@iamCuttackia) November 20, 2019

“Look, whosoever may be the writer…I want to inform you all that, according to the by-laws, it is not permissible here. This is a stall of the Railways which runs according to a system,” he added.

Interestingly, this is the same person who didn’t quite like the cover and the title of Chetan Bhagat’s Half Girlfriend as he was inspecting the New Delhi Railway Station two months ago. At that time, it created an uproar on social media.