New Delhi: The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Saturday objected to the Centre conferring singer-musician Adnan Sami with Padma Shri as he was not an “original” Indian citizen.

I’m proud that just as my late father, I too have received the recognition, respect & honour from my country – for contribution & service to art & duty to my country.. You are always responsible & answerable for your own life- not others!

‘History’ of justice teaches that! 😊 https://t.co/6P94duabCa — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 26, 2020

Adnan Sami was born in London and attended schools in the UK. His father was a Pakistan Air Force pilot and his mother was from Jammu. He came to India in 2001 with a visitor’s visa. In 2016, he was granted Indian citizenship with effect from January 1, 2016, after his Pakistani passport expired on May 26, 2015, and was not renewed there.

When Adnan Sami was asked about his citizenship on an earlier occasion, he had said, “My Pakistani passport was due for renewal but for some reason or the other, the process was being delayed. I became stateless for some time. Then, the Indian authorities gave me a Permanent Residence Permit and eventually, I decided to apply for Indian citizenship too. And as you know, I had to denounce my Pakistani citizenship for that.”

Amey Khopkar, president of the MNS’s cinema wing, said, “Sami is not an original Indian citizen. MNS is of the view that he should not be given any award. We condemn the decision to honour him with Padma Shri and demand the decision be withdrawn.”

